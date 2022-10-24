Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday will hold a news conference about “significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States,” the Justice Department announced in a release.
The bulletin from the DOJ did not discuss what the nature of the announcement would be, but the news conference comes nearly two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The Justice Department typically avoids taking law enforcement actions that could influence voting within 60 days of an election.
Garland will be joined by a number of senior Justice Department officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen and others.
