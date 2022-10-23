MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage.

“I really don’t know what the answer is because all employers are basically in the same boat,” said Cherry Perkins. “There is plenty of work out here for people to do, but for some reason, people just don’t want to work.“

The restaurant was founded by Cherry Perkins’ father- and mother-in-law — Willie and Hilda Perkins — in 1969. In 1999, Cherry Perkins and her late husband, Will Perkins Jr., took over the establishment.

Willie and Hilda Perkins moved from Brownsville, Tennessee to Milwaukee more than half of a century ago.

Through the years, the business faced some major challenges to its bottom line, including changes in the neighborhood, according to Cherry Perkins. But she said Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant has always managed to survive.

“Then COVID took us for another whirl,” said Cherry Perkins. “We’ve had our struggles, but we’ve had good days as well. So, I’m just grateful we are still here and survived five decades.”

Mia Jefferson has worked at Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant for 25 years. Like Cherry Perkins, she said she also is concerned with the worker shortage.

“I hope we can open the doors longer and be here longer. I’ve got like 25 more years to work,” said Jefferson. “Nobody wants to work — that’s hard. That’s everywhere you can’t find workers; it’s not just here, it’s everywhere.”

Cherry Perkins said she will do whatever it takes to find more workers, so this Milwaukee institution lives on for years to come. Those interested in working at Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant can contact her at MPFRFOOD@icloud.com.

In the meantime, she said she plans to keep serving the original soul food recipes handed down from her in-laws.

“Fifty years is a long time to have been around in the community and serving people. I just can’t imagine there not being a Mr. Perkin’s Family Restaurant,” said Cherry Perkins.

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, 2001 W Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee, is temporarily operating under limited hours due to the staffing issues. Right now, the restaurant is open for take out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. It's also open the first Sunday of each month for "Soul Food Sunday" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on the first Friday of each month for "Fish Fry Friday" from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.