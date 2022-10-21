​​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The May 14 Memorial Commission has been established to help develop a physical memorial in East Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the 10 Black residents of Buffalo who died in the white supremacist terror attack earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday.

"Five months ago, 10 Black Buffalonians were senselessly slaughtered solely because of the color of their skin, and through the May 14 Memorial Commission, we are ensuring that their lives and legacies are honored," Gov. Hochul said. "The May 14 Memorial Commission will create a lasting reminder of the losses we experienced that awful day. While we combat racism in all forms and work towards a future where hatred and bigotry are a thing of the past, the commission, led by Reverend Mark Blue and supported by partners like Mayor Brown, will have a leading role in uplifting the East Buffalo community."

Six member of the commission were announced - Diane Colgan, senior vice president of Tops Friendly Markets, Jonathan Dandes, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Dr. Norm Lewin, Buffalo Arts Commission, Larry Stitts, Jefferson Ave. business owner and Garnell Whitfield, former Buffalo City Fire Commissioner. Buffalo National Association for the Advancement of Color People (NAACP) President Reverend Mark E. Blue will serve as chair.

"Our community was deeply affected by the events of May 14, 2022, and the May 14 Memorial Commission will bring transformative ideas to the forefront that will aid in the healing and create a symbol of remembrance," Mayor Brown said. "I look forward to working with the governor and the May 14 Memorial Commission to build a memorial for the 10 innocent members of our community who were killed in this racially motivated mass shooting. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing the establishment of this commission which will be crucial in helping our city heal from this tragedy."

The commission will focus initially on siting and acquiring land, community and family engagement plans, architect selection and design concepts, fundraising and memorial maintenance and area beautification.