WEST BEND, Wis. — All year long you will find Lori Wanninger behind the counter at Lori’s Costume Shop making alterations on costumes.

But when Halloween draws near, Wanninger finds herself putting in extra hours.

While it is a lot of work, she said she wouldn’t trade the work she has done over the last 18 years for anything.

“Everybody coming in is having fun. They aren’t spending $100 on groceries that they have to have. Everybody is coming in going to a party, an event. They are just always having fun,” said Wanninger.

This year Wanninger has noticed a substantial boost in Halloween business. As shipping delays create supply challenges for other retailers, Wanninger has seen more customers choose her shop.

While many pop-up Halloween stores always need to order new product, Wanninger’s shop mostly carries rentals.

“I have had people just say they couldn’t find what they are looking for at any of the pop-up stores,” said Wanninger. “Not a lot of stuff left. It happened last year too.”

Jeff James is among the customers turning to rentals following a disappointing trip to a chain costume retailer.

“We had superhero stuff, Star Trek stuff, just looking to get inspired,” said James as he looked through shelves of costumes

Wanninger said the return of other non-Halloween related events, including theater performances, parades and sporting events, has also helped her business recover over the last year following the COVID pandemic. ​