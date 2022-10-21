CLEVELAND — An entrepreneur uses Cleveland’s sports teams as a driving effort for her custom clothing shop.

What You Need To Know Jennah Siskovic owns and runs BellezzaAndStile, a custom clothing shop in Cleveland



Her main sales come from her online Etsy shop



Because of the expensive costs of becoming a licensed designer, she found a way to use Cleveland sports teams to drive her business



Inflation has already caused her to have to raise prices. Becoming licensed would nearly double her prices

In her small home office, Jennah Siskovic works on cutting out the letters for her next work of art. For her, it's her one and only job.

"It just kind of took off,” Siskovic said. “And now, honestly, Cleveland sports are far and away, my best sellers.”

Siskovic uses Cleveland sports as a canvas for her designs.

“It has brought in a ton, a ton of revenue and a ton of customers,” she said.

Siskovic, though, isn’t licensed to produce products with professional logos on them. She explained that in order to become licensed, the expense would cost way too much.

“It's just not something that's feasible for me as a small business owner right now, especially because it's just me," she said. "This is my main source of income."

To become licensed, Siskovic would have to apply through the NFL, MLB or NBA, and each have their own set of rules and also comes with a price tag. To get around that, she creates her designs without using the trademarked logos.

“I've just kind of tried to stay player specific or even just Cleveland specific, maybe not even the teams,” Siskovic said.

She’s already upset that rising inflation has driven her costs up in turn, raising her price of goods. Customers, though, continue to support her. Siskovic has more than 800 orders on Etsy.