HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton business owner is using the month of October to bring women together. And now it’s becoming a movement.

What You Need To Know Ann Marie Cilley owns the Casual Pint in Hamilton



She usually serves pink beer in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this year had another idea



She decided to create a month where women around the Hamilton community could come together for different events to empower each other



The month-long event has been so popular, Cilley plans to create an ongoing movement

It’s that time of the year when pink beers are on tap at the Casual Pint in Hamilton, Ohio.

For owner Ann Marie Cilley, she has not one but two pink beers on tap.

But the beers are more than to promote Breast Cancer Awareness; they’re to help in promoting Cilley’s newest endeavor, dubbed women of action month. She sees it as a month of women coming together to empower each other.

“What if we did this month where we really, really focus on all things important to women," Cilley said. "And we bring together a lot of women of action and we focus on enhancing their total wellness.”

The month started with events like Thursday’s dine and donate, with 10% of all sales going to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Other events throughout the month have focused on physical, mental, spiritual and financial well-being as well as personal safety. Which is where Lisa Sandlin comes in.

“Ann Marie and I sat in here one day and she told me about the movement and I’m like 'I absolutely want to be a part of this,' " Sandlin said.

That conversation led to Sandlin speaking each week at the inspirational speaker series to help empower women in all aspects.

“They’re sharing their stories," Sandlin said. "They’re being very candid and just very open about where they are and where they need help and what they’re looking for for help.”

And each week, the group has grown. Now, over 70 women have attended events this month.

“Honestly, it’s bigger than I ever thought it would be," Cilley said.

It’s so big in fact, that Cilley is now making the month-long celebration an ongoing movement, something she’s wanted to do since opening the doors here three years ago.

“My whole vision for the Casual Pint in Hamilton was to be a business bigger than just itself," she said. "I wanted to be part of this community and help grow this amazing community and now, it’s this whole moment!"

Click here for more information on the movement and events.