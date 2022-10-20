GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville's new social districts started the first week of October, and many businesses are happy with their success so far.

What You Need To Know Greenville has two new social districts





Customers can walk around a social district with alcoholic drinks in hand and visit participating businesses





Sup Dogs is excited about the opportunities a social district creates





Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

People are now allowed to drink wine, beer and cocktails in specific areas of the city.

Marilyn Reichstein has worked at Sup Dogs for almost 10 years.

“Sup Dogs was kinda the place everyone went in college,” Reichstein said. “I just thought it'd be cool to work here. I thought I'd move back to Raleigh, but I met my husband and here I am.”

Sup Dogs is a popular spot in Greenville, and the Sup Dogs staff are excited about the opportunities a social district creates.

The social districts allow people to walk around, drinks in hand, and visit different businesses, restaurants and bars. Reichstein says it's gone really well so far and she thinks it will benefit all the businesses in the area.

“People will be able to, while they're waiting here, take their drink and go shopping and look for ECU gear and not have to chug it,” Reichstein said. “They can make it more a casual shop and drink, which is something cool that we've never had before.”

Greenville isn't the first city in the state to set up a social district. The concept is becoming pretty popular.

“I think Raleigh is a great example,” Reichstein said. “Raleigh started it, and it thrived. I think that's what Greenville is kinda hoping for.”

As more and more people get involved, Reichstein hopes the social districts will expand their hours and continue to benefit the economy.

“I think it's good for the community,” Reichstein said. “I personally would love to go shopping with a margarita in my hand.”

Greenville has two separate social districts, the Uptown District and the Dickinson Avenue District. People can walk around the designated areas with their drinks Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read more about the designated areas and social district rules here.