CLEVELAND — The annual event of Great Lakes Brewing Company's first pour of Christmas Ale takes place Thursday morning, signaling the unofficial start of the holiday season.
The first keg of Christmas Ale will be tapped at 11:30 a.m. at 2516 Market Ave. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Traditionally, thousands of people line up around the block for the event hours before it starts. This year is extra special for Clevelanders who look forward to the event — it's the beer's 30th anniversary.
Christmas Ale lovers won't be able to find it in stores just yet. Cans, bottles and kegs be available starting Monday, Oct. 24.