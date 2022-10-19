CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is less than two weeks away.

This is an exciting time for Amy Morris, who owns Morris Costumes.

Morris browsed through the costumes on her reserved rack, something she said she wasn’t able to do last year.

"It was almost empty last year, it was all about decor,” she said.

It was empty because she said people weren’t going out anywhere to buy costumes amid the pandemic.

Instead, they focused on decorating their homes.

“We focused on props and we had so many props and they basically, two-thirds of them, sold out so we have some leftovers from last year,” she said.

However, this year she says it’s changed.

“The traffic is more like 2019, which was before COVID. It’s good, it’s good,” she said.

It’s an exciting sight for Morris, who opened this store with her husband in the 1960s.

“It was only just rental costumes, it was nothing more,” she said. "It was first out of our home and then it went to a little building on Monroe Road.”

However, some problems from the last two years still haunt the store.

Supply chain issues remain an problem.

Morris says in a normal year, stock begins arriving in July or August.

But since the pandemic started, including this year, that isn’t the case.

“They really didn’t start arriving until two months ago and straggled in. It did not come in in a big way,” she said.

Some of her most popular costume requests were impacted by the supply chain issues, but luckily they arrived just in time.

“We got in our Top Gun costumes for kids and adults and that has been a real ask for," she said.

She says regardless of the issues, she’s just excited that people are once again celebrating Halloween.

“Yes, yes!” she said. “It’s just fun to see that everybody is really looking forward to it.”