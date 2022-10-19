AKRON, Ohio — Breeze Airways will start a flight between Akron-Canton Airport to Orlando International Airport in March, the airline announced Wednesday.
The new route will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The move comes just after Spirit Airlines announced last week it was pulling its service out of Akron-Canton Airport. It was initially expected to resume its service to Florida next month after pausing it in June.
The Breeze Airways flights are slated to leave Akron-Canton at 10:20 a.m., arriving in Orlando at 12:40 p.m. On the return, the flight departs from Orlando at 1:15 p.m. and then landing at Akron-Canton at 3:35 p.m.
Breeze said it will kick off the new route with a promotional fare of $39 one way, which must be purchased by Monday to travel the flights by May 16.