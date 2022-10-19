A brand of Magic Chef air friers has been recalled.
The recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers, according to a news release.
Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.
The products were sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138. Information about a refund can be found here.