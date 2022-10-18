Delivery times of semiconductors used in everyday products like cell phones and cars are improving, according to a Philadelphia-headquartered broker.
Susquehanna Financial Group, which researches the semiconductor sector, said the lead times improved by four days – going from 27 weeks from order to delivery in August to 26.3 weeks in September.
Researchers said lead times are still in the danger zone though. They consider healthy order to delivery time to be 10-14 weeks.
Eleven companies were mentioned in Susquehanna’s research note. Micron Technology, who committed this month to investing $100 billion in a new microchip plant in Clay, was not part of their study.
Semiconductors have experienced supply issues that have halted production on the numerous products they are used in like computers, phones and cars.
Susquehanna said that since April of 2021, they made the controversial decision to downgrade the ratings of semiconductor companies.
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, a key benchmark of chip stocks, has fallen 44% this year.