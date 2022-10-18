LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine select locations in, and around, Louisville starting Oct. 26. The test run is the first time McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme.
McDonald's said the test is to see how selling the Krispy Kreme products will affect its operations. Doughnuts that will be available include original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry filled doughnuts. Customers can get them either individually or in packs of six.
"McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions. This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants," McDonald's wrote in a press release.
Krispy Kreme said it will deliver the doughnuts fresh every day. They will be available in select McDonald's stores and in the drive-thru.
According to the Courier-Journal, the following locations will sell Krispy Kreme.
Locations in Kentucky:
- 590 Bypass Rd. in Brandenburg
- 135 Centre Dr. in Shepherdsville
- 911 Old Preston Hwy N. in Hillview
- 7426 S 3rd St Rd. in Louisville
Locations in Indiana:
- 600 Lafollette Station Dr. in Floyds Knobs
- 1051 N Luther Rd. in Georgetown
- 2035 Old St Rd., IN-135 in Corydon
- 3000 E 10th St. in Jeffersonville
- 802 Hausfeldt Ln in New Albany