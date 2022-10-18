NEENAH, Wis. — Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a Wisconsin-based manufacturing company, celebrated 150 years in business this week.

The company opened its first mill in Neenah, Wis. on Oct. 22, 1872, less than a decade after the American Civil War. Kimberly-Clark has since become a nearly $20 billion global powerhouse, doing business in more than 170 countries. Kimberly-Clark primarily makes and sells paper products that people use every day, including feminine hygiene products, diapers, toilet paper, tissues and even medical items.

Ryan Weiland has worked with the company for 24 years. He’s a Neenah native and graduate of Neenah High School.

“You know, it’s just been a part of who I am to be honest with you,” Weiland said. “Kimberly-Clark has been a part of me since I was a young kid.”

Weiland’s father worked at Kimberly-Clark, too. His father retired from the company in 2009 after 38 years of service.

Weiland said there are countless stories like his in Neenah.

“Kimberly-Clark is ingrained in the culture here, in the whole paper valley,” he said.

Neenah Mayor Jane Lang walked the halls of the original mill; she said she is grateful for the impact the company has made on her town.

“Personally, this has so much meaning for me — with my husband having worked here for 28 years, my dad worked here for his entire career and just those deep family roots in this company,” said Mayor Lang. “I’m really proud of that.”

The company celebrated its 150th anniversary by gifting $150,000 to the Neenah Joint School District for its science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. Weiland said gestures like that make him proud to work for the company.

“It’s home,” he said. “K-C has afforded me a fantastic career over 24 years. I’ve been able to do variety of different things, travel the country, even see a little bit of the world with K-C, so there’s no doubt K-C’s home.”