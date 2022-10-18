SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — During National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, Spectrum News 13 put a focus on recognizing challenges the disabled community faces.

One of those challenges can be applying for work and securing employment.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in August 2022, the unemployment rate nationally was 3.6%, but the unemployment rate for disabled people was more than double that – at 7.7%.

What You Need To Know Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is typically double that of the overall population



Mac Starnes, who was born with a rare genetic disorder that prevents him from speaking or swallowing, says job application requirements make it hard for him to find work



A report from The Center for American Progress says better transition services for disabled students would not only help them find jobs – but also find better-paying jobs.

Mac Starnes loves photography, capturing the moment through the lens of his camera. He especially loves to take pictures at rock concerts. He said doing that transports him to a different place.

“It is like I am in a different world, when I’m ready to shoot the show I won’t have to worry about anything - just shoot the energy of the band and the audience,” said Starnes.

Mac was born with a very rare genetic disorder. He can’t talk, swallow, or eat. But that has no effect on his ability to express what he thinks.

“Most people don’t have any problems understanding me because I use my phone to communicate with them,” said Starnes.

“But rarely, I’ve met people who are very ignorant and judgmental because they didn’t know how to communicate with me, but I won’t stress over that because that is their problem, not mine.”

Mac does some freelance photography at local shows but it cannot support him financially. That’s why at 27, he’s living in his parent's home for now.

He said it’s his disability that’s making it more difficult to find a job. He also said a lot of online applications automatically disqualify him. For example, an application he shared lists a requirement for an applicant to be able to lift 40 pounds – something he can’t do.

He also believes his challenges in communicating with others puts him at a disadvantage. “I don’t do well with groups because I type slow, but I have a lot of things to say – they’re talking too fast,” said Starnes.

Mac’s mom, Linda, was an advocate for people with disabilities even before her son was born.

She often works with him on his resume to make sure it highlights his strengths, like his college education and experience. She wishes more employers would keep an open mind.

“I think some thoughtfulness might find that they can get some really great employees that are going to bring great diversity to their work sight as well,” said Linda Hampton Starnes.

Mac says he’d love to turn his passion for photography into a career. But whether that happens or not, he’s ready to work, and showing others what holds him back physically won’t stop him from making a contribution to the workforce.

“Give me a chance and don’t rush me because I will do the best of my ability to perform the job, and give me constructive criticism and then I will follow through with your suggestions to the best of my ability to,” said Starnes.

A report from The Center for American Progress says better transition services for disabled students would not only help them find jobs – but also find better-paying jobs.