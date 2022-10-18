TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa wants to expand the areas of the city where it allows ADUs, or accessory dwelling units.

Often, these are called garage apartments, mother-in-law suites or granny flats.

They are small rental units on a bigger single family home property, and the city says not only will their expansion help mitigate Tampa’s affordable housing challenges, but also could help homeowners looking to make extra money from renting them out.

Tampa City Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak bought her home seven years ago in Old Seminole Heights, and it wasn’t just the character of the neighborhood that helped sell her and her husband, it was what was out back.

“We just needed more space for him to do his work that didn't interrupt the rest of the house,” Hurtak said.

Hurtak is talking about the ADU that behind their home that her husband currently uses as a TV production studio.

But Hurtak says should financial circumstances change, the small second home could be a money maker.

“It's sort of a security for us,” Hurtak said. "So if something happened to one of us we could still rent it out and help pay our mortgage and help get us through what we might need to get through."

Not only are their benefits for homeowners, renters took take advantage of cheaper rent in ADUs.

Their smaller footprint means the rent and utilities are cheaper.

But to expand ADUs, Tampa needs to change it’s 40 year old ADU zoning regulations, which currently, only allows for ADUs in Lowry Park and Seminole Heights.

The expansion will be the focus of a virtual public meeting tonight, when the city is expected to pitch it’s idea to residents about expanding ADU’s to East and West Tampa, Tampa Heights and the Westshore District.

“It's important that we adjust our zoning to make them fit into our neighborhoods so they will have to meet certain regulations as far as with parking and setbacks, and that's what we are trying to work through with the community,” said Matt Pleasant, Tampa’s Senior Planning Coordinator.

The City of Tampa has already reached out to St. Petersburg and Long Beach, California to help model it’s proposed ADU zoning changes.

It is hoping to make a complex housing option more streamlined for homeowners, and more available for renters.

For more information on tonight’s virtual public meeting at 6 p.m., click here https://www.tampa.gov/city-planning/accessory-dwelling-units