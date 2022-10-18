CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park straddling the border of North and South Carolina, will stay open year-round, the company announced Tuesday. The park previously closed after the holidays and reopened in the spring.
The new year-round schedule will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and operate on weekends until March, before opening regular days and hours through the rest of the year.
Carowinds officials hope the added winter operating days allow visitors to experience more seasonal events. Select dining, rides, merchandise locations and games will be open during the winter.
"Expanding the Carowinds’ calendar to year-round operation will enhance the local tourism and travel industries, create jobs to support economic growth for the entire region, and reinforce the park’s commitment to the local community," park officials said.
Carowinds says the 2023 Gold Season Passes will include unlimited visits this year and next, free parking, unlimited visits for Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events during the 2023 season, like Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds and WinterFest, discounts on meals and merchandise, and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.
Carowinds is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with a special event.