COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center.

Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop.

Amazon Style’s first location is in Glendale, California

Inside the store, shoppers use the Amazon App to scan Q-R codes on clothing items they like, tap to select their size and color, and then add it to a fitting room where the items will be waiting for them, along with a few personalized recommendations.

“Customers have repeatedly told us they want to touch and try clothes before they shop,” said Monica Ravi, Director of Operations for Amazon Style. “We wanted to create an experience to solve for just that.”

The store’s selection offers hundreds of brands, including some that have never been featured in a physical store. Throughout the space, items are organized by occasion, and looks curated by Amazon influencers provide inspiration for styling a complete outfit.

Amazon Style’s first location is in Glendale, California. At this time, there is no word on where the company may take the venture next. Their newest store is at 3985 Gramercy Street in Columbus.