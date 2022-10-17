Federal prosecutors are seeking a 6-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine for Trump ally Steve Bannon for his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a court filing.

The former White House adviser was found guilty in July for defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His sentencing date is set for Friday, Oct. 21, exactly one year after the full House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt. Nine Republicans joined all 220 voting Democrats to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress.

"For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the Defendant should be sentenced to six months' imprisonment — the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines' range — and fined $200,000 — based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office's routine pre-sentencing financial investigation," prosecutors wrote.

"From the moment that the Defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt," the filing reads.

"The Committee sought documents and testimony from the Defendant relevant to a matter of national importance: the circumstances that led to a violent attack on the Capitol and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power," prosecutors continued. "In response, the Defendant flouted the Committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands."