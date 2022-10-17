DEERFIELD, Wis. — Inflation has affected almost everything.

And fall festivities are no different, as pumpkin prices are on the rise.

“I have a lot of my input costs that have gone up three to four times what I was paying a year ago: our labor costs, we have increased all of our staff’s wages by multiple dollars — it all adds up to pumpkins being a little more expensive,” said Sarah Schuster, director of marketing and food service at Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield.

Schuster said increasing the price of pumpkins is something that needed to happen this season in order for the farm to keep up with increasing costs across the board.

But that hasn’t turned community members away.

“Still has been a pretty good year and kind of a continuation of the numbers. People are looking for something to do outside and have fun and still seeing that,” said Schuster.

While it is easy to see that prices have increased, finding out why everything is costing more is a little more complicated.

The major causes of inflation in the U.S. are the supply disruptions and shortages of food products, which began with the pandemic. It’s also affected by higher energy prices.

When prices increase, they have trickle-down effects on things like pumpkins, but many families, like the Mohan’s, said they feel that the memories are worth the price.

“I mean everything is going up so I guess that’s there, but we didn’t know about it,” said Rogvan Mohan, a father visiting the pumpkin patch.

This was the first year the Mohan family’s 18-month-old son could walk. They said they weren’t going to let inflation get in the way of his first visit to the pumpkin patch.