BUFFALO, N.Y. — White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are making a trip to Buffalo on Monday.
It comes after Buffalo was recently awarded $25 million in federal funding for the city's Main Street revitalization project. The funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Gillibrand and Landrieu will meet with Congressman Brian Higgins, Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other local leaders to help support the project.
The plan is to make Main Street safer for bicyclists and pedestrians while helping connect Buffalo residents with new job opportunities.