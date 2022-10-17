FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A major economic boost is coming Ohio's way.

Honda has chosen Fayette County as the new home for an electric vehicle battery plant, and it could bring new opportunities to the surrounding communities.

What You Need To Know

Honda has decided to build a $3.5 billion battery plant in Fayette County



The move is expected to employ at least 2,200 people, and with that comes a major economic boost to the surrounding communities



Small businesses are hopeful it will help bring a boost to the area

“I think it’s good for growth for our county. It will bring new people into the area,” small business owner Kyler Kelley said.

Kyler owns a pizza shop, ice cream shop, and deli in Washing Court House in Fayette County.

Kyler said business is steady, but he's hopeful Honda's future plant will bring new business through his doors.

“Oh, I’m excited,” Kyler Kelley said. “We always like to see new faces."

​Kennedy Kelley, who co-owns the ice cream shop with Kyler, is also optimistic.

"I think I read there are like 2,200 jobs coming,” said Kennedy. “Hopefully, we’ll get some pretty good business from that.”

Just past Kennedy and Kyler’s shops is President of Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Kristy Bowers’ office.

"An economic snowball effect is what we're looking at," said Bowers.

Bowers explained the plant's investment will not only feed into Fayette County but surrounding cities like Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton, and in turn, more jobs and opportunities for central Ohioans.

"Honda is bringing a lot of opportunities for jobs not only for our community but for our surrounding communities,” said Bowers. “I think it will be good for those who are here to be able to grow and do more. I think we will end up with larger population growth."

Honda plans to break ground for the facility near I-71 and US 35 next year. ​