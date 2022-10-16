WAUKESHA, Wis. — Week three of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial is now underway.

Several of Monday's witnesses, including Sean Backler and Domanic Caproon, described seeing Brooks at their homes after the parade, saying he asked to call an Uber. Brooks did end up using Caproon's phone. Caproon said a lady called him once he had his phone back. When asked if she was an Uber, she said no.

Brooks faces 76 charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Nov. 2021.

The jury consists of 10 males and 6 females. All of the jurors selected are white.

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.

Brooks changed his not guilty plea last June to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect. But in September, he changed his not guilty by insanity plea to a not guilty plea.

Brooks has been evaluated by multiple mental health professionals, who deemed him competent to stand trial, saying his peculiar behaviors were not the result of any mental health issues. The court, in consultation with the psychologists, deemed him competent to stand trial and represent himself. The District Attorney said they are not concerned about his competency to stand trial and believes his behavior is a delay tactic.

Follow along for live updates: