CAPE CANAVERAL — It was a busy day for SpaceX: As the Crew-4 came down, the Hotbird 13F mission is getting ready to go up.

What You Need To Know The launch is scheduled for 11:26 p.m. EDT, Friday



Eutelsat is a telecommunications company that provides television, internet



The joint NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 mission ended as the Crew Dragon spacecraft Freedom splash down off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., late on Friday afternoon.

But as they came down back to Earth, SpaceX was getting ready to send up the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission later Friday evening.

The company’s famed Falcon 9 rocket will send the European telecommunication satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. EDT, but there is a backup one set for Saturday at the same time.

The 45th Weather Squadron gave a 90% chance of good launch weather as the satellites will travel to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The booster for this mission, named B1069, has also sent up the CRS-24 in December 2021 and the Group 4-23 in August 2022.

Following the stage separation, the first stage will land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that is out in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the same SpaceX droneship that was used in the NASA-SpaceX Crew-5 mission.

Happening now: an @Airbus Beluga ST plane is arriving in Orlando. It's landing at @SFB_Airport this afternoon on its way to @NASAKennedy. Onboard is the @AirbusSpace-built #HOTBIRD 13G satellite for @Eutelsat_SA. 13F is launching tonight at 11:26 pm EDT.@MyNews13 #BelugaInUS pic.twitter.com/dDBoFYZ6qm — Will Robinson-Smith (@w_robinsonsmith) October 14, 2022

About the mission

Eutelsat is a telecommunications company based in Paris, France, and provides television, internet and mobile communication services over most of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The company created two satellites that will be sent up on Friday night: The Hotbird 13F and 13G. They will deliver 1,000 TV channels to more than 160 million homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, stated the company.

Speaking of the Middle East, Eutelsat claimed that Iran has been jamming two of the company’s satellites.

“Since 26 September, Eutelsat has been experiencing jamming on two of its satellites. The interferences harmfully affect the transmission of several digital TV and radio channels broadcasting in Persian from outside of Iran, as well as other channels. As a result of measurements conducted with a specially designed interference detection system, Eutelsat concluded that the uplink transmissions of all these interfering carriers originated in Iran,” the company claimed in a press statement.

During the time of the alleged jamming, Iran was facing weeks of protests following the death of a woman who was in police custody.

Iran has not commented on the allegations.

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat has been working to bring satellite communications to Europe, with the company sending its first satellite EUTELSAT I-F1 into space in 1983.

Recently, the company announced a proposed merger with OneWeb, a communications company based in London that plans to build broadband satellite internet service.

“As a combined entity, OneWeb and Eutelsat will work together on the conception of OneWeb’s Gen 2 constellation, due to enter service by early 2028,” Eutelsat stated.

OneWeb’s internet satellites constellation is made in Merritt Island, Fla.

