The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian.

But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $22 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.

Workers at one local business say the lack of tolls since late September has been good for their bottom line.

“I’m always on the toll roads,” said Christian Sutorus, a delivery driver for Orlando Florist.

She said she spends a few hours on the road every day delivering flowers, and has traveled the paid roadways for a couple of weeks without worrying about the normal fees.

Roads she usually avoided, like the pay lanes on the I-4 expressway, also became usable thanks to the lack of tolls.

“Depending on if there are wrecks on there, it is a lot easier to just get on the express lane and go around them and get through them,” said Sutorus.

However, the suspension hasn't been good business for everyone — officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority told Spectrum News 13 that this gap in toll collections created a significant loss in revenue to the tune of about $1.6 million daily. Overall, they said losses since the Sept. 26 suspension have totaled roughly $22 million.

Even though the free tolls helped their bottom line a little, Orlando Florist manager Sabrina Patterson said they couldn’t worry about the fees if they want to be the best in town

“Tolls are one of those things in order to do, that we just kind of, like, sucked it up and just dealt with it to provide the service,” she said.

She said the suspension of the tolls did help offset things like the rising cost of gas.

Officials with the Expressway Authority are still calculating the total lost during the toll suspension. Once they figure that out, they said it will need to be determined if any projects in their 5-year, $4 billion work plan will be affected.