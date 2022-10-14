EAGLE PASS, Texas — October marks spooky season, and that means pumpkin everything, everywhere — even on the Texas-Mexico border. This was no mere festive holiday decoration, however.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers uncovered more than $400,000 worth of liquid meth smugglers attempted to get into the country via pumpkins.

How do you mend a broken Jack-O’-Lantern🎃? @CBP @DFOLaredo Eagle Pass Port of Entry intercepts 44 lbs. of Liquid Meth, concealed in pumpkins. Narcotics have an estimated street value of $402k. Great work by our frontline officers and way to carve out those illegal narcotics. pic.twitter.com/bSpDKRmZdO — Director, Field Operations, Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) October 12, 2022

On Oct. 11, at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, officers stopped a 2012 Ford Escape that had arrived from Mexico. After the first inspection, the vehicle was referred for a secondary look. That’s when the officers found and seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth hidden in 136 condoms in four pumpkins.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said (Acting) Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

The passengers of the vehicle are in the custody of Maverick County Sherriff’s Office deputies for further investigation.