NEW BRAUFNELS, Texas — Following claims of hiring discrimination at Sysco Central Texas’ New Braunfels distribution warehouse, the company has agreed to go forward in an early settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor. The report asserts that Sysco’s unfair recruitment practices at that facility affected 370 female and Black applicants.

“A subsidiary of the Houston-based Sysco Corp. – a global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments, and providing equipment to the foodservice and hospitality industries – the Sysco Central Texas distribution center is one of more than 300 operated by Sysco worldwide,” the Dept. of Labor stated in a news release.

A routine compliance evaluation by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs showed Sysco discriminatorily withheld outbound selector positions from 180 female applicants and 190 Black male applicants from Jan. 5, 2018, through Feb. 17, 2020. According to the Dept. of Labor, Executive Order 11246 disallows federal contractors from basing their hiring decisions on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin in a discriminatory manner.

We've entered into an early resolution conciliation agreement with Sysco Central Texas Inc. to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against 370 female and Black job applicants at the federal contractor’s New Braunfels warehouse distribution center. https://t.co/bp1mzMyJ1t — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 13, 2022

The agreement included a payment from the employer of $154,000 in back wages for the affected applicants and an extended offer of employment to eight female and seven Black applicants not chosen for the outbound selector opening. Also, the company will make training available to all involved in hiring decisions, and the recruitment processes will be assessed and updated to stop discrimination.

“Sysco Central Texas cooperated with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve these matters and are taking steps to prevent similar issues from happening again,” said OFCCP Southwest Regional Director Melissa Speer in Dallas. “Sysco Central Texas took immediate action to comply with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws, and to ensure future compliance.”

The Dept. of Labor reported Sysco Central Texas had federal contracts with the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior’s bureaus of Indian Affairs and Indian Education during the OFCCP evaluation period.

In addition to Sysco hiring discrimination claims in New Braunfels, it’s North Texas Inc. warehouse in Lewisville, Texas, had to draw an agreement with the department over similar allegations, in which 135 female applicants and 663 Black male applicants experienced hiring discrimination.