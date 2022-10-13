Fred Floss, professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, says people have to be careful about looking at the seasonally adjusted data over the past year or two because the normal trends aren't holding.

He says the actual inflation numbers are a little bit less than what the seasonally adjusted numbers would say and it's because of all of the things happening around the world.

With that in mind, when it comes to housing, he says the market is going to be an interesting area to keep an eye on.

"This inflation number that we see says to the Federal Reserve that they need to continue to tighten the economy, they need to continue to tighten it down," Floss said.

Floss says that's because what's going to happen is that the Federal Reserve is going to increase interest rates in response to the inflation number. He says that should have a dramatic impact on housing costs.

"As interest rates go up, the prices of houses will drop,” he said. “But for individuals who want to buy a house, they now are going to have to pay a higher interest rate for that house so their actual cost may go up.”

He says people will have to be careful at this point and make sure they look at their monthly costs for housing if they're looking to buy a new house. He also expects mortgage rates and rates for banks to increase as they depend on the Federal Reserve rates.

"This isn't all bad news,” he said. “If you're a senior citizen that's living off your savings and your savings accounts or even your CD's, those rates will start to slowly go up as well. So you'll have a little more interest.”

He also adds that Social Security's Cost of Living Adjustment is rising. But this isn't good news for younger people looking to buy. He says young people will have to look for houses they can afford.

"So it isn't that there isn't housing stock out there, but you might not be able to afford anymore that brand new house," Floss said.

Joel HusVar, president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, says houses are staying on the market a little bit more.

"So buyers do have an opportunity to do some negotiating now,” HusVar said. “In the past it was harder to get contingencies like home inspections approved and now, you know, people have an opportunity to get more of the house they were looking for. Where in the past it was 10, 20, 30 offers on one house, they are pretty much just locking in four walls and a roof.”

And when it comes to mortgages, he says people are taking a different approach now.

"Where before they would go with a 30-year fixed, some people are now looking at a 5 or a 10-year arm, hoping that the rates improve," he said.

HusVar recommends people keep close communication with their lenders. He says their lenders are going to give them the exact purchase prices, because a 1% change in an interest rate really changes your monthly payment. He says it also changes how much house you can actually afford.