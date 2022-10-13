WEBSTER, N.Y. — As many industries struggle to recover after the pandemic, other industries are poised for growth.

Working with his hands comes naturally for Darrell Nunn.

"You feel accomplished after you take something and put it together, and see the finished product," Nunn said. "The information is just unlimited. There’s resources, it’s just a place to grow."

He’s one of 100 new hires at Calvary Robotics this year, which designs and builds robotic systems for industries that range from medical to automotive. And 50 more positions are on the way.

"Coming to this company, the sky is the limit. We are on the verge of great strides in the industry," Nunn said.

President and CEO Mark Chaney is a Rochester native who started with just a few employees in a garage shop, but now has more than 400 employees and two other locations in South Carolina and Malaysia.

"I love the town, I love the people. But since the big companies have downsized so much, or don’t exist anymore, it’s exciting to be one of the few companies growing and hiring people in Rochester," Chaney said.

He says while many other industries are struggling to recruit and retain, his industry is booming, with a market Bloomberg and multiple other agencies predict will more than double in size by 2030.

"There’s a growth from reshoring, and an emergence of new technologies in the U.S. that we’re capitalizing on, as other companies are," Chaney said.

He attributes his company’s success to innovation.

"I think going after the most advanced technologies and new processes have set us apart," Chaney said. "Along with, as I said, having an amazing staff."

Darrell believes in innovation.

"Broadening my skills. Taking in all the knowledge that I can and learning from the great minds that are here," Nunn said.

He hopes others consider his beloved field too.

"This is the future. It’s definitely a field where we’re heading in only one direction, and it’s this direction," Nunn said.