FITCHBURG, Wis. — Representatives at Pet Supplies Plus’ Fitchburg location said they are looking for about a dozen individuals to help on the sales floor and in the grooming salon.

The company’s regional salon lead, Deb Compton, said there is a lot of room for advancement.

“The more passionate and the more drive you have, the higher you can go,” Compton, one of the star competitors on ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” said.

Compton said there is a grooming shortage nationwide, which is why she’s eager to mentor new groomers. She said she’s seen everyone from entry level to veteran groomers grow over the last year.

“We’re very excited about our future and we want to continue to grow but we need the people to help us make that happen,” Compton said.

Shawna Rewoldt is a veteran groomer who said she was so lucky to have Compton by her side when she started at Pet Supplies Plus.

“I’ve been grooming for nine years and she’s making it more fun and doesn’t make me feel bad for not knowing something. So she makes it interesting, and she’s a really good teacher,” Rewoldt said.

Meanwhile, outside of the salon on the sales floor, employees have been busy taking care of all the critters.

“We have a diverse amount of animals, fish [and] reptiles,” David Sampson said.

Sampson, who’s a team lead, added the job is a joy for those who love being around animals.

“To me, the benefits are being able to interact with the animals. [Employees are] able to interact with the people that come in here, being able to help them solve their problems,” Sampson said.

Sampson said there are plenty of other perks to the job.

“Full-time benefits with 30 hours, competitive pay. We do a team member discount on all the products in the store,” he said.

Sampson said the other franchised stores across the state are also looking to hire similar numbers of individuals.