WAUWATOSA, Wis. — According to the most recent Consumer Price Index released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fruit and vegetable prices keep rising nationwide.

The latest data showed potatoes cost about 3.5% more between August 2022 and September 2022. Lettuce prices were also up about 7% during the same time period.

Rising prices are being felt by stores and restaurants that purchase a large amount of produce. This is especially true for restaurants that specialize in vegan or vegetarian cuisine, such as Urban Beets in Wauwatosa.

General Manager Rebecca Dietmeyer said she is always analyzing produce prices to make sure she is getting the best deal.

“I use a few different produce companies so I will put them up in my computer next to each other so weekly I can compare who has the highest prices and who has the lowest prices,” Dietmeyer said.

While other food products like meat and dairy have seen significant price spikes over a short period of time, Dietmeyer said fluctuating produce prices are nothing new. She said market conditions have varied long before inflation was widespread.

“Weather, farming, disease, all of those things can factor into it,” she said. “We try to do as much as we can, local or seasonal, but there are other products we have to get shipped from other areas like avocado and ginger root.”

Currently, Dietmeyer said that potatoes have been the produce item she has noticed the biggest price increase in.