HAMILTON, Ohio — It may just be October- but many shoppers and business owners are already starting the holiday shopping season.

Debra Campbell, the owner of Fleurish, says she's had customers that have finished their holiday shopping already



Campbell plans to have all of her holiday decor and gifts out by Halloween



Many holiday shoppers are shopping early because of concerns that prices will continue to go up

In downtown Hamilton, fall is in full swing as Debra Campbell, the owner of Fleurish, a boutique and gift store, gets her fall decor up and ready outside her storefront.

But it’s about to be out with the fall and in with the holiday decor.

“We’re all about the fall and pumpkins and Halloween coming up and everything and we’ve had so many people asking us about Christmas already!” Campbell said.

Campbell says she’s been surprised to hear so many people already asking where the holiday decor and gifts are. So she had to do something about it.

“We started inching a little bit of Christmas out just because people are actually asking for it," she said.

It’s only taken up a small portion of the store.

“This is our Christmas, our top-selling Christmas fragrance is here," Campbell said.

But she plans to have all Christmas and holiday stuff out by Halloween. And Campbell’s not alone- many stores are gearing up for an earlier holiday shopping season. According to a National Retail Federation survey, 44% of holiday shoppers would rather buy gifts and other seasonal items now because they believe inflation will continue to affect prices. But Campbell says that’s not entirely the case, at least at her store.

“We order Christmas and buy Christmas over a year ahead of time so those prices were already set, nobody needs to panic," she said.

While Campbell says it will be weird to take out the holiday decor a little earlier this year, she’s hopeful that customers wait until at least then to start making their holiday purchases.

“All the fun things that we’re going to be getting in for the holidays are not even here yet," she said. "So I think you miss out on some fun things. But, I don’t know, to each their own.”