MADISON, Wis. — The final four products in the contest to be named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin were unveiled Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 4 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
These four Wisconsin-made products each won head-to-head match-ups in the Top 8 and Top 16 bracket-style tournament, known as Manufacturing Madness. This year, nearly 150 products were nominated.
The 2022 Top 4 Finalists include:
Seed 1: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck (Pierce Manufacturing Inc. – Appleton, Wis.)
Seed 3: Quidel Savanna (Plexus Corp. – Neenah, Wis.)
Seed 4: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber (Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg, Wis.)
Seed 7: LOADMASTER 2X (H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield, Wis.)
The final round of voting to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin begins at 8 a.m. Thursday. People can vote at www.madeinwis.com once per day until noon on Oct. 19.
The winner will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison, Wis. that same day.
Almost 120,000 votes have been cast so far this year. More than one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s robust manufacturing industry.