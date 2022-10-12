CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solve Industrial Motion Group is set to open a new state-of-the-art center that will increase its Charlotte headquarters and distribution operations.

As the leading provider of industrial-grade products and high-quality power transmission, Solve is investing over $34 million into a 282,000-square-foot facility, where its headquarters and distribution operations will be located off of Westinghouse Boulevard in the Steele Creek area, as stated in a news release from Solve Industrial.

Construction is set to begin this year with a complete build-out scheduled for 2023, along with Beacon Partners for site development.

Its new modern facility will benefit and allow for quality control capabilities, flexible shipping and receiving areas and expanded engineering.

In addition to its expansion, the company will hire 60 new positions that will pay living wages, while still retaining its 51 positions that range from sales to executive roles, the Solve Industrial release stated.

“Charlotte represents a strategic expansion of our network while reinforcing our position as the most trusted and knowledgeable source for bearings and power transmission products,” Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell said.

Advanced manufacturing plays a huge role in Mecklenburg County's economic development success.

“Solve choosing to expand in Charlotte speaks to the strong ecosystem of support that our city provides,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said.

Since the early 1990s, Solve Industrial has been manufacturing high-quality bearings and power transmission components in Charlotte, because of its central location and capability to provide next-day service to southeastern markets. The company won an incentive award from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, according to the Solve Industrial release.