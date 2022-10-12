FLORIDA — Florida Senator Marco Rubio formally requested on Wednesday that the federal government help Florida with disaster supplemental funding in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Rubio joined with fellow Florida Sen. Rick Scott to begin the request for funds on Sept. 30, when he asked the Senate Chairman of the Committee of Appropriations to begin the process of outlining ways that the government could assist Florida.

“A robust and timely federal response, including through supplemental programs and funding, will be required to ensure that sufficient resources are provided to rebuild critical infrastructure and public services capacity, and to assist our fellow Floridians in rebuilding their lives,” The joint letter stated. “These provisions must be made a priority and considered at the earliest opportunity.”

Rubio officially announced the structure of the proposed spending plan on Wednesday. He is calling for assistance of approximately $33 billion.

One of the largest items in the plan includes $12.38 billion for the repair of damages caused by the natural disaster, as well as for construction of other risk management projects.

The letter also requests more than $10 billion to replenish FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Fund, much of which has already been spent for ongoing projects as the government agency helps Floridians rebuild.

The next largest item earmarks nearly $3 billion to cover agricultural costs associated with loss of crops, trees, bushes and vines.

“The strength and resilience of Floridians are inspiring, but we have a long recovery ahead. Given the scale and scope of the disaster – by some measures the fifth strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States – the federal government has an important role to play in facilitating Florida’s recovery. I plan to make sure our state receives the emergency relief it needs to fully rebuild,” the senator said in a statement.

Rubio is currently running for reelection to his Senate seat against Orlando native Val Demings. The race was identified by Ballotpedia as a battleground race, which means the seat could be in contention. The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics rates the race as likely a Republican win.