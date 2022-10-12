RALEIGH, N.C. – Growers competed in a giant pumpkin and watermelon contest at the N.C. State Fairgrounds two days ahead of the start of the N.C. State Fair.
The competition, sanctioned by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, is an annual staple open to growers from across the nation. The weigh-in took place Tuesday at the Agri-Supply Expo Center at the Raleigh fairgrounds.
Eighteen pumpkins and 22 watermelons were entered into the contest.
“I didn't want to just grow anything normal, so I started growing giant fruit, and a giant watermelon specifically was really suited to my climate,” grower Chris Kent said at the center. “I've been really successful at it. I currently hold the world record for 350 ½ pounds.”
The winning watermelon Tuesday weighed in at 306 pounds, grown by Andrew Vial of Liberty, N.C. Chris Rodebaugh and his daughter Stella, of West Virginia, won with the heaviest pumpkin at 1,461 pounds, the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services announced.
The winning fruit will be on display at the state fair, which opens Thursday.