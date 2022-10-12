BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is now accepting community applications for American Rescue Plan funding.
After research and community feedback, city officials identified categories they say will benefit from the funding. Those include affordable housing and support for minority- and women-owned businesses.
The city is now looking for groups interested in developing these kinds of projects to apply on its website.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change and enhancement in our city that should have a profound impact on every single section of the city of Buffalo," said Mayor Byron Brown.
Buffalo was previously awarded $331 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
After approval from Buffalo Common Council, nearly $56 million was used to fund areas like the Healthy Homes Inspection Program, the road maintenance fund and an enhanced cyber-security initiative.