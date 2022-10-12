Experts are warning that after Hurricane Ian, a potential influx of flood-damaged cars could be set to hit the market.

Insurers deemed many of these flooded vehicles as totaled, covering their loss. Some can slip through the cracks, go back on the road worth less money and be dangerous to drive.

Paul Evans, owner of Paul’s Beach Automotive, has been a mechanic for nearly 50 years. He’s seen his share of water damaged vehicles, especially after hurricanes — including one customer’s car that he was able to bring back to life after it was flooded in Hurricane Fiona.

“He loves us. That thing was soaked with water,” Evans says. “We were able drain the engine oil out, and pull all the spark plugs out and blast all the water out of it.”

Evans has inspected many vehicles for water damage after major storms. He said he looks for soaked wires, computer systems and other mechanical issues under the hood. Plus he also looks for damp carpet under the dashboard, or mud in the glove compartment and under the seats.

​“If you suspect any water intrusion, you definitely need someone who knows what they are doing check it out,” Evans said.

“The water damage isn’t evident right away,” said State Farm Agent Arty Pagan, who expects, just like after past hurricanes, for water damaged vehicles to flood the market.

He said used car shoppers need to be aware that waterlogged cars and trucks could pop up across the country. Carfax numbers show Ian damaged some 358,000 vehicles.

“It’s probably a good idea to invest whatever amount of money it is to find the vehicle history," Pagan said. "You can at least determine where the vehicle’s been."

He also urged buyers to make sure if a vehicle was ever deemed a total loss due to flood damage, which would cause it to have a "salvage" title.

Evans warned that even if a car looks good on the outside, it could be ruined on the inside.

“If you suspect it, you want to get somebody you trust to look at it,” he said.