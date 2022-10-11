BUFFALO, N.Y. — Social Security's cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is expected to be higher this year.

"I'm sure many people have been impacted by the rising prices at the grocery store, and so to counteract that, that's where the government has come in and said, ‘we're going to be able to support you a little bit more by increasing your monthly benefits,’" said Genevieve Waterman, National Council on Aging director of economic and financial security.

The COLA for 2023 is estimated to be around 8.7%. The official percentage increase will be announced on Thursday. Waterman says this is a big jump from previous years.

"Because previously it's been, you know, maybe 1-2% at the most to reflect the current inflation,” Waterman said. “So this is the best we've received to be able to be kind of reflect that adjustment in inflation.”

The expected increases gave seniors at the YMCA's SilverSneakers Yoga class something to celebrate. Dr. Marsha Jackson of Buffalo retired a year and a half ago, and says the last few months have been hard living on a fixed income during inflation.

"I recently adopted two girls so you know it was not just about me and Social Security, it was about my daughters getting benefits that they needed also," Jackson said.

She says money doesn't go as far as it used to so people have had to make some difficult decisions. She says she wants to make sure her money goes far as it can.

Callie Jones says something that changes for her is clothes shopping.

"I don't go shopping like that now like I used to because I use it for food and medication," Jones said.

Jones was surprised when she heard the estimated COLA increase percentage.

"I looked surprised because we haven't gotten it yet. Are we really gonna get it? When?" she said.

Waterman says for some people, the COLA increase could make a big dent, but for others, this may just be enough to cover their needs.

"We're really hoping that with the rise in Social Security that they're able to be able to afford the basic necessities, but for many older adults that are living on a fixed income, they're not able to cover their basic necessities, regardless of the COLA increase," Waterman said.

Jackson believes the increase will make a difference.

"Right now I know a lot of people that are on Social Security that are suffering and I feel bad for some of those folks,” said Jackson. “Maybe they didn't have the best of jobs, but they had a job and they deserve to live above the poverty line.”

NCOA has a tool to help people find benefits they might be eligible for.

The YMCA has an Access for All program in which the organization raises funds for people who are unable to pay, so they can take part in classes like the SilverSneakers Yoga class.