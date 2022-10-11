The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at London's Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace announced; Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband



The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937 at the coronation of George VI and Queen Elizabeth – King Charles III's grandparents



Charles will be crowned in a solemn religious ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, the palace said in a statement



The King ascended to the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course," the palace said in a statement.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband, the palace added. The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937 at the coronation of George VI and Queen Elizabeth – King Charles III's grandparents.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.



The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

Tuesday’s announcement comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy. While the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be pared to 2,000 from 8,000.

Charles will be crowned in a solemn religious ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, the palace said in a statement.

"In Westminster Abbey, where our kings and queens have been crowned since 1066 we celebrate and tell the long story of a monarchy faithful to God and God’s people," wrote Dr. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, in a statement. "It is a huge privilege for us to write the next page."

Charles will be anointed with holy oil before receiving the orb, scepter and coronation ring. Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, as was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The palace is planning the coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb, as Charles and his heir, Prince William, seek to demonstrate that the monarchy is still relevant in modern, multi-cultural Britain. While there was widespread respect for Elizabeth, as demonstrated by the tens of thousands of people who waited hours to file past her coffin, there is no guarantee that reverence will transfer to Charles.

The ceremony traditionally takes place some months after the monarch’s accession to the throne, providing time to mourn his predecessor and organize the event. Charles is expected to sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the ceremony at a meeting of his senior advisers, known as the Privy Council, later this year.

Charles ascended to the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.