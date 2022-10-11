COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda is taking a big step toward investing billions of dollars into a new electric vehicle hub in Ohio, and with that comes a major economic boost.

Honda announced on Tuesday it picked Fayette County to be the home for a new electric battery plant. The investment with LG Energy Solution is expected to cost $3.5 billion.

The automaker has additional plans to invest another $700 million to transform three of its plants in Ohio: Marysville, East Liberty and Anna. Combined, those plants will bring at least 300 jobs, with an additional 2,200 jobs from the proposed lithium-ion battery plant in Fayette County. This news comes 45 years to the day the automaker announced its first production facility in Ohio.

Honda has come a long way since, and the Ohio governor is excited to see what the future holds.

"Ohio is taking off,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Honda's expansion and the growth of so many other manufacturing industries in Ohio sends a message to the world. If you're a company looking to relocate or expand, Ohio is the place to be."

Honda plans to break ground for the facility near I-71 and U.S. 35 next year.

Honda said it will be a big part of its plans to exclusively sell battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2050.