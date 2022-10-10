LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple communities in Kentucky are drawing attention to the ongoing protests in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman at the hands of Iran’s so-called Morality Police.

Protests in Iran erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Police detained her on Sept. 13 over wearing her hijab too loosely.

Those demonstrations have grown since her death, going from a feminist movement that has now turned into an anti-government movement.

“This is a tool for freedom, for cutting our ties with the patriarchy that’s controlling us. This symbolizes every martyr that has put their life on the line," activist Shirin B. said as she held scissors. Shirin didn’t disclose her last name out of safety concerns.

But for Shirin, this protest has much more meaning.

“It started with women’s rights, and now it’s everybody’s rights. So cutting hair, it’s to stand in solidarity with all the women in Iran that are fighting on the streets right now and being killed,” Shirin said.

The Iranian native moved to the states in 2002.

“I’m hoping that people see that what it takes us to stand up and to fight against regimes, and not to let them take your freedoms away,” she said. “Cutting your hair like this is showing the patriarchy that [they] don’t control my body.”

She and many others in the Iranian community in Kentucky are calling for equality and freedom for people in Iran.

“They are putting them like fish in a barrel and shooting them. They’re killing our greatest minds. They’re taking our celebrities, attorneys, they’re cutting off our internet,” Shirin said. “They’re trying to cut off our arms and legs and keep us from being able to tell the world what they’re doing.”

It’s no longer a political movement, Shirin says. “This is a human rights movement.”

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked the monumental moment.

“The Iranian people have been essentially tortured in so many ways for so long, and this was a moment where people have just had enough,” Shirin said.

Amini died at the hands of Iran’s Guidance Police, commonly referred to as the Morality Police.

“You can take away our freedoms—our rights to wear what we want, our rights to study what we want, would go where we want to seem to go to football games, to whatever you can take all our rights away. But when you start taking lives away, enough is enough,” Shirin said.

It’s the same fight for Naeem Torkian, who’s calling for an end to the oppression.

“Most of the places in the world when you see police, you can feel comfortable. But over there when you see police you are scared, and it shouldn’t be like that,” Shirin said.

Torkian said all men and women should be treated fairly with equal rights.

“When you are living in United States when you were born and raised here in the United States, you might not even imagine this is something people dying for to ask a right to wear what dress they want to wear, or to sing in the public,” Torkian said.

It’s a conversation of freedom about what’s happening in Iran.

“They are shutting down their internet. They’re shooting at people who are taking recordings on the street of what’s happening, just so we don’t know what’s happening,” Shirin said. “So please, the least we can do is be their voice. Do what you can talk about it, share it, talk to representatives, whatever it is, please speak up for the people of Iran.”

A nonprofit group, Iran Human Rights, reports at least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran.