LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors.

Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake.

“To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said.

DeSpain is the director of Construction and Maintenance for Housing Partnership Incorporated. His expertise is of transforming and rehabbing single-unit homes into affordable living options. This property will have more than 100 units.

On Monday, he’s surveyed nearly 170-thousand square feet of space. Housing Partnership is transforming this massive Axton-Fischer warehouse, a former candy factory, into 116 one-and-two bedroom apartments for low-income seniors.

The project will also utilize this adjacent shop which DeSpain is clearing out and preparing. It will house construction materials throughout the duration of the rehab project.

“It’s exciting for our company. It’s exciting for the neighborhood neighborhood, the work we do is,” DeSpain said.

The total cost of transforming the neglected property is approximately $40 million. Housing Partnership President Andrew Hawes bought the property in late 2018 and has been developing a plan and raising money ever since.

We first met Hawes back in August when Louisville announced changes to address vacant properties and increase homeownership.

“It sounds expensive. It is expensive but the whole construction industry has really increased dramatically since the pandemic,” Hawes said. Earlier this month, Metro Louisville awarded the Gateway project, as its known, $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan money.

Hawes said that $4.8 million is the last piece of the funding of the puzzle.

“The vision hasn't’ really changed. We want to bring this back to productive use for the community.” The building has been vacant for nearly 40 years. If everything goes to plan the affordable units will be finished in less than three years. Before construction begins the warehouse will undergo an environmental cleanup removing any remaining lead paint and asbestos.

That work is expected to begin in the next two weeks.