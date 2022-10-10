Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said in an interview Sunday that he is “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. will reach a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans wrongfully detained in Russia.

“I am cautiously optimistic on the … negotiations,” Richardson told CNN’s Jake Tapper in his first interview since traveling to Russia to discuss the release of Griner and Whelan.

Richardson, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Bill Clinton, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that there could be a deal by the end of the year to swap former Marine Whelan and WNBA star Griner for two Russian prisoners held by the U.S.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” Richardson said. “I think it's going to be a two-for-two [swap,” noting that he met with “senior Russian officials, individuals close to President [Vladimir] Putin.”

A Russian court set her appeal date for Oct. 25.

In July, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the U.S. made a “substantial proposal” to secure the release of Griner and Whelan, an unusual public step. Blinken did not elaborate on the proposal, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

When asked if their release could come by year’s end, Richardson said “yes,” but with the caveat that he dislikes forecasting such matters.

“I do think so,” Richardson said. “Now, I hate making predictions, but yes. I know they're very despairing. We work closely with families, with the Whelan family, with the Griner family. I know they're very emotional. And this is a very emotional time.”

“All I can say is that the Biden administration is working hard on that,” he added. “So am I. We coordinate, but not always agree on every tactical decision. But I'm not going to interfere in their process. I'm just giving you my assessment, after two visits to Russia on behalf of American hostages.”

Richardson has been working independently from the U.S. government to negotiate with Russian officials, a role that has put him at odds with the White House. His comments come as the Biden administration has attempted to ramp up efforts to bring the two Americans home. President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, and Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, at the White House last month.

In a recent interview, Cherelle Griner said that the WNBA star is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now.”

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner told CBS News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.