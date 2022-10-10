Dozens of union organizers and advocates rallied at the Amazon Distribution Center in Schodack ahead of their scheduled union vote on Wednesday. On Monday, they were joined by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

“If there is a warehouse and a risk of falling items, according to OSHA’s very rules, they have to hand out hard hats," said Sam Molik, an employee at Amazon’s Schodack facility.

Three weeks ago, Molik said he was severely concussed when two wooden tables came came crashing down onto a forklift he was operating.

“I just got out of the neurologist office," he said. "I have to get an MRI, and I don’t know when I’m going to be back to work.”

It’s stories like that, along with poor wages, that inspired union organizer Heather Goodall to get involved and file for a union election in August with the National Labor Relations Board.

“Amazon has been so aggressive in shutting the workers down that it was imperative for the workers to know that we have the support,” Goodall said.

The group has garnered the support of several local elected officials, including Gillibrand.

“This is a righteous movement," the senator said. "Do not give up, do not give in. I will march with you from now 'til then, and we will get it done.”

Organizers said they’re confident a union will be formed. It would be the second Amazon site in the nation to do so. The others are located downstate on Staten Island.

“Anything can change, but I’ve seen workers go from being afraid to use the word union to using it on a daily basis with pride,” Goodall said.