CLEVELAND — An Ohio mom is creating a space for kids to learn through play.
White Rabbit Kids is a new storefront in downtown Willoughby with room to play and shop, with no tech toys in sight. Instead, the store is stocked with more mindful activities to encourage engagement and creativity.
“Our attention spans are dwindling and depression is on the rise and anxiety, all of these things that are plaguing our society and our culture, and it’s disheartening, really,” said Lauren Dannemiller, owner/founder of White Rabbit Kids. “But, with my two kids, I feel like we can turn this around. I feel like as a community we can turn this around.”
The store hosts story time for different age levels and is planning crafts and other activities to keep kids’ minds active.
“We’re gonna get rid of all the fluff and we’re gonna build stuff, we’re gonna create stuff, make things,” Dannemiller said. “We’re gonna play and have a good time.”
Dannemiller said she opened the shop to fill a void.
“I just felt like there was something missing when it comes to having stuff available for my kids and my family,” she said.