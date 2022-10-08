RALEIGH, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning people to beware of fly-by-night contractors who make promises they can’t keep after storms like Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall Sept. 30 in Georgetown, S.C., as a category 1 hurricane and swept into North Carolina, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that knocked down trees, damaged buildings and caused widespread power outages in the central part of the state. Ian was blamed for five deaths in North Carolina.

Alyssa Parker, the communications director of the BBB, says her office is receiving a number of complaints from people who are coming across contractors who are scammers.

“Unfortunately, after any bad weather we have have, we always have these fly-by-night contractors that just come in the area and just take more money from people who have already been victimized by the storm,” Parker said.

Parker says the No. 1 mistake people make in hiring contractors is not doing their research.

She recommends contacting the BBB for referrals and avoiding workers offering unsolicited business.

“One of the first things we always say is assess the damage, take pictures immediately and contact your insurance company and ask about the damage," Parker stated.

Parker says it’s important to know what you are signing and to get three quotes for any work by a contractor.

“Read and understand anything you are asked to sign,” Parker said.

She says that although you should try to get the best price for any work, a price that is too low is a red flag.

In North Carolina, a license isn't required for any job worth less $30,000, but she says it's not bad to seek one anyway.

“We always suggest a licensed contractor, it’s a little bit more legitimate," Parker said.

To contact the BBB or find more tips on disaster recovery, visit the organization's website here.