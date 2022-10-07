WAUKESHA, Wis. — The trial for Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. resumed Monday at 8:30 a.m. The first week of court proceedings, including jury selection and opening statements, concluded Friday evening.

The jury consists of 10 males and 6 females. All of the jurors selected are white.

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.

Brooks faces 76 charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Nov. 2021.

Brooks changed his not guilty plea last June to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect. But in September, he changed his not guilty by insanity plea to a not guilty plea.

Brooks has been evaluated by multiple mental health professionals, who deemed him competent to stand trial, saying his peculiar behaviors were not the result of any mental health issues. The court, in consultation with the psychologists, deemed him competent to stand trial and represent himself. The District Attorney said they are not concerned about his competency to stand trial and believes his behavior is a delay tactic.

Follow along with our team for updates from Waukesha: