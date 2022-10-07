CINCINNATI — Kroger union workers across the state voted on Friday to ratify a contract with the company after more than a month of negotiations and rejections of other contracts.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a statement the deal "modernizes pay scales and guarantees wage increases to every member, while protecting benefits."

No other specifics were given.

"Throughout the entirety of this contentious and uncertain bargaining period, Local 1059 members have continued to make their voices heard and advocated tirelessly for the best contract possible for Kroger employees across the central Ohio region," the union added.

The group includes around 12,500 members in 47 counties throughout the state.

Kroger also issued a statement, congratulating the ratification of the contract.

"Congratulations to our Kroger Columbus Local 1059 area associates who have ratified the modifications to the collective bargaining agreement. This is great news for everyone, including our community partners and customers," Kroger wrote in a statement. "We thank our associates for taking the time to vote and for all that they do to support our stores, communities, and each other. We also wish to thank the Kroger Columbus Division and UFCW Local 1059 bargaining committees for working diligently to create modifications to the contract that provide our associates with an excellent compensation package of wages and benefits."

Last month, union workers were ready to strike after voting down other offers from the company, and a strike was even authorized, but not acted upon.