GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London.
Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for the new experience.
“Well, we’re hoping it’s going to be pretty nice,” Ridgley said. “We’ve got a lot of word-of-mouth that people are coming.”
DeeDee Klug is Ridgley’s wife and co-owner of the business, located on Green Bay’s east side. She said they are preparing to offer a new experience for customers who stop buy.
“We are opening at 7:30. We are putting on a breakfast buffet, which includes Ron’s homemade biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, bacon, potatoes. We’re going to do bottomless mimosas an all you can drink special during the game,” Klug said.
She said she’s looking forward to a new game day experience as well.
“It is different. Not very much sleep on Saturday night, that’s for sure.”